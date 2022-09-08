Edtech platform Scaler to add 600 employees by Dec end

Edtech platform Scaler to add 600 employees by Dec end1 min read . 02:32 PM IST
- The hiring will take place across sales, and business enterprise operations teams, Scaler said
Skilling platform Scaler will hire 600 professionals by December end to meet the growing demand for skilled tech talent in the industry and will expand its workforce by 35%. The hiring will take place across sales, and business enterprise operations teams.
Skilling platform Scaler will hire 600 professionals by December end to meet the growing demand for skilled tech talent in the industry and will expand its workforce by 35%. The hiring will take place across sales, and business enterprise operations teams.
"Our hiring plans are a result of the rapid growth we have witnessed over the last three years. With our recent expansion to the US, we are eyeing a $17 million MRR (monthly run rate) in December 2022 with an ARR (annualised run rate) of $200 million," said Abhimanyu Saxena, co-founder of Scaler.
"Our hiring plans are a result of the rapid growth we have witnessed over the last three years. With our recent expansion to the US, we are eyeing a $17 million MRR (monthly run rate) in December 2022 with an ARR (annualised run rate) of $200 million," said Abhimanyu Saxena, co-founder of Scaler.
Founded in 2019, the edtech platform said is valued $710 million and is growing at 15%. The firm stated that it is currently positive for both cash flow and EBITDA. Since its inception, Scaler has raised total funding of $76.5 million and has embarked fund of $50 million for acquisitions till March 2023.
"As per NASSCOM's report, India could face a 14-19 lakh techies shortage by 2026 alone. To curb this shortage, we are strengthening our support and teams to meet this growing need for skilled tech talent and continue the trajectory of 'Impact-driven' upskilling", Saxena added.