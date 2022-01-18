Edtech startup class plus has roped in former Zomato vice president for engineering Manish Chawala as the company's chief technology officer (CTO), according to a statement

"I am super excited to announce that after a fulfilling stint at Zomato, I have joined Classplus with the sole ambition to make education accessible to more people," Manish Chawla said

"This would mean, I would be helping the team build a world-class experience for educators and content-creators across the globe with technology being the front-runner for growth," he further said.

Thrilled to be working with Bhaswat Agarwal & Mukul Rustagi (the minds behind democratising education and making it more accessible) along with the whole Classplus team to lead and build a top-notch team of Engineers and Engineering Leaders. A special mention for Ankit Sood who introduced me to the fantastic team at Classplus .

Chawla has also thanked Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal for his stint at the company.

"Would like to thank Deepinder Goyal for always showing trust in me while I was at Zomato. Grit is something that I will be carrying from Zomato to Classplus and no one else could teach that better to the world other than you Deepi," Chawla noted.

In June last year, the company raised $65 million in a Series C round led by Tiger Global, GSV Ventures, and Alpha Wave Global.

