"This would mean, I would be helping the team build a world-class experience for educators and content-creators across the globe with technology being the front-runner for growth," he further said.
Thrilled to be working with Bhaswat Agarwal & Mukul Rustagi (the minds behind democratising education and making it more accessible) along with the whole Classplus team to lead and build a top-notch team of Engineers and Engineering Leaders. A special mention for Ankit Sood who introduced me to the fantastic team at Classplus .
Chawla has also thanked Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal for his stint at the company.
"Would like to thank Deepinder Goyal for always showing trust in me while I was at Zomato. Grit is something that I will be carrying from Zomato to Classplus and no one else could teach that better to the world other than you Deepi," Chawla noted.