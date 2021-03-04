New Delhi: Questt, a school homework app, said it has raised ₹9.6 crores ($1.35 million) in a seed round funding led by Chiratae Ventures, AET Fund and entrepreneurs, including Kunal Bahl, Rohit Bansal, Pranay Gupta (Founder of 91 Springboard), Ramakant Sahrama (LivSpace), First Cheque, and Razorpay Founders.

Founded by Akhil Singh, Mohsin M and Rohit Pande in December 2020, Questt is an assessment/homework platform that automates homework assessment for teachers, saving 90% of their time and gamifies assignments for students.

The amount raised will enable Questt to increase its user base and add more features to its app and hire talent.

By leveraging data sciences and tech, Questt aims to build an Education Data Stack that empowers the ecosystem making learning more value-driven and data-rich.

“The current system asks teachers and students to invest a huge amount of time without yielding significant output and this is what we are trying to solve at Questt. We are building an Education Data Stack to empower teachers with deep insights that allow for a more customized and effective learning experience," said Akhil Singh, co-founder of Questt.

The start-up claims that over 40 schools in the country are using its platform and within 50 days of the launch, over 1 million questions have been answered on Questt. With Questt, the homework is assessed and mapped with six parameters, including concepts, cognitive abilities and skills, leading to a more customized insight-driven learning for each learner.

“Questt is targeting the multi-billion-dollar edtech industry with its unique offering for students & teachers by introducing tech innovation to make learning and education more meaningful in the post-pandemic world," said Venkatesh Peddi, Partner, Chiratae Ventures.

The process of assigning homework at Questt takes less than 10 seconds and over 80% of the questions are auto evaluated on the app.

“AET Fund is committed to collaborating with businesses that tap into tech and multimedia to solve unique need-gaps for the emerging mobile-first consumer behavior in India," says Yuki Kawamura, Partner, AET Fund.

In a post-covid world, homework is likely to remain online. Globally, countries like the US and China have already carved a big market for assessment tools and data-driven processes with companies like Kahoot (in US) and 17zuoye (in China). Analysts say that the next 3-4 years will witness the creation and growth of this category in India.

