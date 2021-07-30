Mumbai: SP Robotic Works, an artificial intelligence-based edutainment start-up, has raised $3 million in Series A funding led by Mount Judi India Growth Fund.

The funding round also witnessed participation from BCCL, existing investors Indian Angel Network, and multiple renowned angel investors including Ajai Chowdhry (founder, HCL), Raman Roy (chairman and managing director - Quatrro).

The proceeds from funds raised will be used to strengthen and amplify its user base and expand the product portfolio.

With this round, SP Robotic Works' total funding through seed, angel and Series A funding stands at $4 million.

“SP Robotic Works believes in building a scalable and highly qualitative platform that can enable practical learning of concepts in a fun way. As a means to scale with quality, we developed SPARKY which today teaches all our customers in a personalized manner – a best teacher for every student. The aim is to encourage children to develop a liking for the practical aspect of concepts that will enable a boost in their cognitive, problem solving and logical thinking skills. The funding will help us to further take this ambition to new heights and diversify our product portfolio and strengthen our user base" said Sneha Priya, co-founder and CEO at SP Robotic Works.

The company has over 75 collaborative learning centres (SP Robotics Maker Lab) across 27 cities in India.

