Edtech startups go beyond school courses, test prep to tap kids

“More than 1,000 people have taken the course in the last 6 months. We are now enrolling more students in a month than some of the largest academies in India," claims co-founder Videt Jaiswal. “At Airblack, we focus on helping people get trained in skills which they can use to become entrepreneurs or creators, using the power of the Internet. More people watch Makeup learning content on Youtube than IIT and UPSC videos combined."