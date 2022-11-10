Edtech unicorn Upgrad's losses widen on rising costs

BENGALURU: Upskilling edtech unicorn Upgrad saw its losses rise threefold to ₹626.6 crore in the financial year ended March 2022 from ₹211.1 crore in the previous year.
BENGALURU: Upskilling edtech unicorn Upgrad saw its losses rise threefold to ₹626.6 crore in the financial year ended March 2022 from ₹211.1 crore in the previous year.
The Temasek-backed startup’s operating revenues nearly doubled to ₹679.1 crore in FY22, according to the documents it filed with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).
“In terms of revenue, we are projecting, we look at an Annual Gross Collected Revenue of ₹800 crore in JFM 2023 (January-February-March), thereby ending the fiscal with an ARR (annual revenue rate) of ₹3200 crore," Upgrad’s spokesperson said in a response to Mint’s queries.
It added it does not have concerns or issues with profitability, considering its current revenue growth rate and margins.
In a performance report the firm filed with the MCA, the company said it aims to achieve profitability in ‘long business run’.
Upgrad, last at valued $2.25 billion, provides higher education programmes through its online platform and digital education support services to universities for their degree programmes. It was founded in 2015 byRonnie Screwvala, Mayank Kumar and Phalgun Kompalli.
The Mumbai-based firm’s total expenses grew 2.5 times to ₹1,300.6 crore in FY22 from ₹513.8 crore in the previous fiscal.
On its expenses, Upgrad said, “there is no such thing as reducing costs for a growth company as it’s about expanding and building on revenues. "
“We have pursued over 10 mergers and acquisitions and those costs have been factored into FY22. As we proceed, for the next two years we will continue to invest in our business model and overall global expansion," it added.
The biggest expense for the edtech was advertising and promotion, for which the company spent ₹424 crore in FY22, more than double of ₹205.1 crore it spent in FY21.
Employee benefit expense and cost of materials also form a major part of the company’s total expenses, accounting for about 50% of it.
Upgrad reported an employee benefit expense of ₹383.2 in FY22, more than double of ₹161.5 crore in FY21. It spent ₹9.6 crore on the employee stock option plan in FY22, up 26% on year. Its cost of material consumed grew three-fold to ₹259.8 crore during the year.
Upgrad spent ₹48.7 crore in information technology expenses and ₹43.3 crore in legal professional fees, 3.7 times of what it spent on both last year. These other expenses, which include advertising expenses, in total, accounted for 47% of the costs.
At a time when the edtech sector is under pressure due to funding crunch and are resorting to cost cutting measures including layoffs, Upgrad has raised capital, acquired companies and has plans to hire more people.
“We will continue to increase our team size substantially over the next two quarters as we grow and scale our revenue. Unlike others in the K-12 space who would have started multiple initiatives, ours was a part of the strategy to become the most integrated higher education company in the world," Upgrad said.
While the company is now operating in a blended online-offline space, it said over 85% of its revenues will come from online business. As it goes through the process of consolidating the companies it acquired into one entity by June 2023, the company expects to improve its operating efficiency.
“This will help in creating a stronger pipeline of career development opportunities for reducing our overall customer and marketing acquisition costs, significantly," the company said in the report.
