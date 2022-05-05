Edtech unicorn Vedantu lays off 200 employees

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The spokesperson added that 120 of the laid off staff were contractors and 80 were full-time employees.
“We have an annual contract with them, and at the beginning of every academic year, we follow a process of load rebalancing where we rejig pertaining to these roles, based on our growth expectations," said the spokesperson.
The company relooks at these roles of its academics and assistant teachers with more technology intervention, restructuring of the class format, and changes in the categories.
Meanwhile, the company is also hiring more than 1000 employees in various teams including over 100 for similar positions, the spokesperson added.
Vedantu, which was founded by Vamsi Krishna, Anand Prakash and Pulkit Jain in 2011, became the fifth digital learning startup in India to hit unicorn status after raising $100 million ( ₹740 crore) in its Series E round led by Singapore-based impact investor ABC World Asia in September last year. A unicorn is a startup with a valuation of at least $1 billion.
Vedantu is the latest edtech startup to lay off employees.
Last month, Unacademy, operated by Sorting Hat Technologies Pvt Ltd, laid off nearly 600 employees comprising nearly 10% of its workforce. In March, Unacademy had let go over 100 employees from its PrepLadder team amid “restructuring" of the organization.
In late February, another edtech statup Lido Learning asked over 1,200 of its employees to resign, and had said then that it was looking to wind down its operations amid a funding crunch.
Startups outside the edtech space have also laid off employees this year. Last month, social commerce startup Meesho laid off 150 employees. In February, OkCredit, which is backed by marquee investors including Tiger Global and Lightspeed, laid off around 40 employees.