Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Start-ups /  Edtech unicorn Vedantu lays off 200 employees

Edtech unicorn Vedantu lays off 200 employees

Startups outside the edtech space have also laid off employees this year. iStockphoto
2 min read . 06:41 PM IST Joseph Rai

  • Vedantu Innovation Pvt Ltd, which operates a live tutoring platform, has become the latest edtech startup to lay off employees after raising millions of dollars in fresh capital last year

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Vedantu Innovation Pvt Ltd, which operates a live tutoring platform, has become the latest edtech startup to lay off employees after raising millions of dollars in fresh capital last year.

Vedantu Innovation Pvt Ltd, which operates a live tutoring platform, has become the latest edtech startup to lay off employees after raising millions of dollars in fresh capital last year.

Vedantu has laid off around 200, or 3.5% of its workforce of 6000 employees, a spokesperson said in a statement

Vedantu has laid off around 200, or 3.5% of its workforce of 6000 employees, a spokesperson said in a statement

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The spokesperson added that 120 of the laid off staff were contractors and 80 were full-time employees.

“We have an annual contract with them, and at the beginning of every academic year, we follow a process of load rebalancing where we rejig pertaining to these roles, based on our growth expectations," said the spokesperson.

The company relooks at these roles of its academics and assistant teachers with more technology intervention, restructuring of the class format, and changes in the categories.

Meanwhile, the company is also hiring more than 1000 employees in various teams including over 100 for similar positions, the spokesperson added.

Vedantu, which was founded by Vamsi Krishna, Anand Prakash and Pulkit Jain in 2011, became the fifth digital learning startup in India to hit unicorn status after raising $100 million ( 740 crore) in its Series E round led by Singapore-based impact investor ABC World Asia in September last year. A unicorn is a startup with a valuation of at least $1 billion.

Vedantu is the latest edtech startup to lay off employees.

Last month, Unacademy, operated by Sorting Hat Technologies Pvt Ltd, laid off nearly 600 employees comprising nearly 10% of its workforce. In March, Unacademy had let go over 100 employees from its PrepLadder team amid “restructuring" of the organization. 

In late February, another edtech statup Lido Learning asked over 1,200 of its employees to resign, and had said then that it was looking to wind down its operations amid a funding crunch.

Startups outside the edtech space have also laid off employees this year. Last month, social commerce startup Meesho laid off 150 employees. In February, OkCredit, which is backed by marquee investors including Tiger Global and Lightspeed, laid off around 40 employees.