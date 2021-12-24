Edtech unicorns take the acquisition route for growth

In a recent interview, Mayank Kumar, co-founder and managing director of upGrad, said it aims to become two to four times bigger than its nearest rival through acquisitions. Screwvala, the co-founder and chairman of upGrad, contended that consolidation in the edtech sector benefits all. “Consolidation is overall good as it matures the segment rapidly, takes away the fragmentation of the market, and allows scale and high-quality offering to consumers at very accessible price points," he said.