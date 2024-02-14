Edtechs have a reality check moment. Will they survive it?
SummaryThe edtech business thrived when children were cooped up at home during the pandemic, but as normalcy returned and investment taps started running dry, trouble started brewing. Is any relief in store?
Blame it on the operational challenges of Byju’s, the erstwhile poster child of the edtech space, or the unending funding winter for startups, but the once-promising sector seems to be losing the plot. That’s an embarrassing about-turn for a segment that became a household phenomenon during the pandemic as remote learning drove many companies to a boom. But it’s possible for edtech to bounce back from its short-term challenges once funding improves, given the evergreen demand for learning, some experts say.