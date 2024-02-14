Edtechs have a reality check moment. Will they survive it?

Downsizing days

As things go downhill, edtech firms have wielded the layoff axe. The sector had a nearly 42% share in all startup layoffs in India since 2022, as recorded by a tracker run by Inc42. The next on the list, consumer services had a 21% share. “A lot of the edtech business models were sales-driven and went on a hiring spree, which is normalizing now," noted Dinesh Singh, partner, Leo Capital. However, since many of those employees were on the cheaper side, the overall cost-saving may not be that high even though the numbers seem huge, he said.