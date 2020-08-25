Education-focused lender ISFC raises $30 mn

“Out of this $30 million, $8 million ($5 million equity, $3 million debt) is from Gray Matters, our existing investor. The remaining $ 22 million is from three NBFCs ( ₹50 crore each from Incred Finance, U Gro Capital and Profectus Capital) in the form of direct assignment to create liquidity and joint lending arrangement for disbursements for the remaining part of this financial year," said Sandeep Wirkhare, managing director and CEO, ISFC.