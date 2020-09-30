Edureka's database breached, 2 million user records potentially at risk

“It is a simple configuration mistake. The server should have been set as private and instead, they (Edureka) made it public, accessible to anyone with the URL. The liability lies 100% on Edureka who didn’t set up the server properly. For example, if you install a safe at home and leave it wide open without password or key protection, with your money in it – it’s not the shop who sold you the safe who’s responsible in case of robbery, you are," Sen said in an email response.