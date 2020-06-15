Edvizo raises $150,000 seed round from Inflection Point Ventures

Vinay Bansal, Co-founder CEO, IPV added, “Most ed tech startups are going after the school, universities or directly to students kind of a market. But the coaching institute market is an untapped opportunity which Edvizo seems to be capitalising quite well. Their understanding of the market, pain points faced by the coaching institutes and application of tech in solving those issues has put them in the market very well. We are happy to back a very unique, an already profitable business model, being run by a passionate founding team."