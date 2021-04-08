Subscribe
Eight startups join unicorn club this year

Eight startups join unicorn club this year

Photo: iStock
1 min read . 12:18 AM IST Tarush Bhalla

Unsurprisingly, investments in Indian startups have soared to a two-year high in the quarter to March, and the current boom isn’t showing any sign of slowing down.

BENGALURU : The pace at which Indian startups are becoming unicorns, it may soon turn into a stampede.

As many as eight Indian startups have garnered the coveted distinction of being valued at more than $1 billion this year—half of them just this week—as investors jostled for a slice of companies that have gained the most from the accelerated digitization of the economy because of the pandemic.

