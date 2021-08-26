Bengaluru: Holistic health platform for women Elda Health on Thursday said that it raised $1.5 million as a part of its seed funding round from Avaana Capital, Orios Ventures, and Ananth Narayanan Family office.

According to the company, it will use this amount to scale up its offerings, operations, hire new talent, while onboarding newer health and wellness professionals along with doctors.

Elda Health is tailored for mid-life urban women over the age of 35, across stages of awareness, precaution, diagnosis and cure. Elda’s expert panel includes veteran medical practitioners across mental wellness, gynaecology, dermatology, orthopaedics, chronic pain, and more.

“Women's health has been underserved for generations. While puberty and pregnancy are celebrated and tended to, pivotal phases of women's lives such as Menopause (that last 10 - 30 years) are completely ignored. With Elda, we strive to change that. Elda's community of 35-year-old women and above is a safe space for their wellness conversations, counselling, and curated health programs," said Swathi Kulkarni, co-founder and chief executive officer, Elda Health.

Through a dynamic dashboard, Elda helps users track the entire spectrum from symptoms to activities, and via a comprehensive reporting mechanism map progress made on health goals.

“Our conviction in Elda Health stems from the perfect blend of the founding team's experience of building women-focused and tech-led products and an outcome-driven approach to women’s mid-life care. We are delighted to partner with Elda on their journey to build for a systematically unattended need-gap and make their mark in the growing femtech space," said Shruti Srivastava, principal, Avaana Capital.

Elda Health also allows women to book personalized consultations with medical experts and provides curated information to help build awareness around critical physical and mental health concerns.

“As an early-stage startup, Elda’s mission to innovate for India's women healthcare issues that have remained unaddressed for generations, really resonated with us. Elda's health tech platform will no doubt create a disruption in this new space that is valued at $600 billion globally. We are excited to partner with the Elda team on their journey to reimagine the women's healthcare industry," said Anup Jain, managing partner, Orios Ventures.

