Electric vehicles bet on road ahead1 min read . Updated: 31 May 2020, 08:25 PM IST
Covid-19 has the auto industry in a tizzy. Sales have slumped but there is a chance people will pick cars over public transport
Covid-19 has the auto industry in a tizzy. Sales have slumped but there is a chance people will pick cars over public transport
Covid-19 has the auto industry in a tizzy. Sales have slumped but there is a chance people will pick cars over public transport. The consensus, though, is that electric car growth will falter because the prices still can't match non-electric cars.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated