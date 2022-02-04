NEW DELHI: Aiming to become India’s top electric vehicle charging provider, startup ElectiVa will set up one lakh charging points across the country in the next three years.

The vision is to have an ElectriVa charging point at every 20 km, said the New Delhi-based startup’s founder Sumit Dhanuka.

ElectriVa recently bagged a contract for installing and operating 100 EV charging stations in Delhi. Dhanuka said another 150 are in the pipeline.

“We are going to install an electric charging point at every three km in Delhi and at all key locations. The same will be replicated across all metros," Dhanuka said.

He said the impetus provided by the government in the budget will give EV charging infrastructure a massive push in the country.

ElectriVa is among the leading independent EV charging station operators in India. The company was setup earlier this year. Dhanuka said the company is eyeing contracts from other government authorities, and utilities as well.

ElectriVa has earmarked three priority areas to grow. One, contracts awarded by municipal corporations for intra-city set-ups. The second is setting up infrastructure along key highways and partnering with national and state highway corporations. The third is providing decentralised charging points at housing societies and RWAs.

India is likely to see a massive EV boom by 2026. According to industry estimates, around 4 lakh charging stations will be required by 2026.

