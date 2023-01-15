Electronics cos seek lower tariffs in budget1 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2023, 07:12 PM IST
Industry bodies and stakeholders said some duty structures need revision since they have become a burden on the industry.
Industry bodies and stakeholders said some duty structures need revision since they have become a burden on the industry.
NEW DELHI : The electronics industry has urged the government to reduce tariffs on parts and components, including printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), connectors, and mobile phone camera modules in the Union budget for FY24.