Electronics cos seek lower tariffs in budget

Arjun Bajaj, director of Greater Noida-based contract TV manufacturer Videotex International, said the electronics industry has seen ups and downs in the last two years, due to covid and geopolitical issues. He added that the budget is an opportunity for the government to provide the “necessary boost" to the industry. “The long-awaited key pain point for the smart TV industry that the government must take into account is the GST slab, which is 18% for up to 32 inches and 28% for above 32 inches models. Lowering these slabs will give customers more purchasing power, which leads to optimizing the market," Bajaj said, adding that the TV industry is also hoping for production linked incentive (PLI) incentives being given to mobile phone and IT hardware makers.