Elevation Capital lines up 9 portfolio companies for a public listing over 12-24 month horizon
The companies that are expected to tap the public markets include Aye Finance, Urban Company, Acko, Wakefit, Meesho, The Souled Store, Spinny, Mintifi and Mosaic Wellness.
MUMBAI : Elevation Capital plans to take at least nine portfolio companies public over the next 12–24 months, as it gears up to monetize its portfolio amid improving public market conditions for tech and consumer startups in India, a top executive told Mint.