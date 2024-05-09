Elon Musk’s xAI nears funding at $18 billion value soon as this week
Elon Musk's x.AI Corp is nearing the conclusion of a funding round at an $18 billion valuation, targeting a $6 billion raise with participation from Sequoia Capital. The round's specifics, including valuation and timing, are still under discussion.
