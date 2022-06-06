Email startup Superhuman has laid off 23 employees, who comprise of 22% of the staff amid downturn, according to the company's founder and CEO Rahul Vohra.

"I am saddened to share that we have decided to lay off 22% of the Superhuman team. Today, we say goodbye to 23 remarkably talented Superhumans. As we head into a downturn that could last years, we made this difficult choice so that we can deliver on our vision sustainably," Vohra took to Twitter last Friday to announce the decision.

The decision to cut staff is in line with a broader trend that saw several tech giants freeze hiring, lay off employees amid funding crunch.

"We are doing all we can to support them, including generous severance, mental health support, health insurance throughout the year, and job search assistance. Most importantly: if you are hiring, please DM me and I will connect you. They are, without exception, excellent," he went on to say.

California-based Superhuman is a software platform that weaves social insights into a workflow. The platform supports Gmail shortcuts and more allowing its users to snooze a conversation at any time so they focus on what matters, and enjoy a more productive inbox.

The company had secured $75 million fresh funding in August last year. The round was led by IVP, with participation from Tiger Global and strategic investors including Drew Houston (CEO of Dropbox), Timothy Young (President of Dropbox), Jason Citron (CEO of Discord), Henrique Dubugras (co-CEO of Brex), Arianna Huffington (CEO of Thrive), Ashton Kutcher, Will Smith, and the Chainsmokers.