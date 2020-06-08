Emerging tech from India for the post-pandemic world

Apart from savvy founders such as these, other stakeholders in emerging tech from India are equally busy looking ahead at new opportunities and business models in the post-covid world. US multinational Netapp’s corporate accelerator in Bengaluru, that looks for innovation in cloud-based services; Swiss-Swedish giant ABB, whose corporate VC arm is deepening its engagement with Indian startups; international VC Vertex Ventures and early stage fund Ideaspring Capital that has a product innovation focus; corporate advisor and startup mentor Chintan Mehta of CXO Connect - they’re all figuring out the future. This could be India’s emerging tech moment, if startups and their backers find the pain-killers and digital solutions that the post-pandemic world desperately needs.