Mumbai: Electric motorcycle manufacturer Matter Motor Works is seeking to raise fresh capital in a Series C funding round. This could value the company at around $300 million post-money, two people aware of the matter told Mint.
E-motorcycle maker Matter Motor eyes $50 mn in fresh round at $300 mn valuation
SummaryThe fundraising comes as India’s electric motorcycle segment struggles to gain traction despite policy support and investor interest.
Mumbai: Electric motorcycle manufacturer Matter Motor Works is seeking to raise fresh capital in a Series C funding round. This could value the company at around $300 million post-money, two people aware of the matter told Mint.
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