Budget empowers India’s next generation to succeed in the digital age

The allocation of more funds towards infrastructure development will help attract more foreign investment and create new job opportunities. On the other hand, the government’s emphasis on fiscal discipline will help create a stable and predictable investment environment. The budget takes a responsible approach to reducing government debt, and it is projected to lead to decreased government deficits over time. The revised estimate for the fiscal deficit in FY23 is 6.4 %, which adheres to the budget estimate. The deficit is now projected to come down to 5.9% of GDP in FY24, which means India remains firmly on the glide path, leading to a 4% fiscal deficit in FY26. The focus on social welfare and a renewed commitment to improving the ease of doing business will make India’s growth more inclusive and forward-looking. The government has proposed several initiatives aimed at improving the common person’s quality of life. In line with its commitment towards affordable housing, the outlay for PM Awas Yojana has been enhanced by 66%. By increasing the quantum and quality of investment in social safety net schemes, the budget aims to protect the most vulnerable segments of the population. Moreover, the budget’s transparency will increase trust between the government and the citizen.

