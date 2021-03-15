Bengaluru: Venture capital firm, Endiya Partners has partnered with Applied Ventures, LLC, the venture arm of material engineering solution provider, Applied Materials, to launch its first accelerator program, Frontier-Tech Ignite (X) Program (FTIX).

Through the accelerator program, the venture capital firms aim to identify and mentor high-potential startups in the domains including software-as-a-service (SaaS), semiconductor; artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain; internet-of-things (IOT), as well as sensors and cybersecurity, while providing them access to international markets.

The FTIX selected cohort of five startups will have access to dedicated mentorship sessions with Endiya and Applied Ventures along with potential access to their network and portfolio companies. In addition, the selected startups will have the opportunity to demo and pitch for investments with Endiya, Applied Ventures and other investors in the ecosystem, the venture capital firm added.

“Post-Covid-19 some uncertainties linger; though, we have observed that this pandemic has accelerated the adoption of disruptive technologies required to solve the most complicated and unexpected challenges. The Indian technology startup ecosystem, the third largest globally, is backed by strong skills around deep science and tech and is poised to advance and grow further," said Sateesh Andra, managing director, Endiya Partners.

The FTIX program, guided by a selection committee, will choose a cohort of five high-performing startups over a two-stage screening process. The shortlisted startups are expected to have a working minimum viable product (MVP) and initial customer traction in the market at the time of registering for the program, Endiya Partners added.

“Key strategic and collaborative initiatives like FTIX are becoming an important source of industry support and capital for startups who are finding their footing in niche but growing sectors of deep tech and frontier technologies," said Anand Kamannavar, global head, Applied Ventures.

Hyderabad-based Endiya Partners recently raised ₹17.5 crores from the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council’s (BIRAC) AcE Fund, while announcing the close of its ₹500 crore Fund-II.

The firm has already made close to three investments from its latest fund, and looks to invest between $1 million and $1.5 million in new startups.

