EnKash raises $20 million from Ascent Capital, Baring India and White Ventures

“Expenses are just a tiny sliver of a company’s payables and expense management platform is just one software. Financial teams also need to manage statutory payments, supplier payments, payroll and reconcile bank accounts, often in different countries, resulting in an overwhelming amount of work. Similarly, account receivables required paper or email-based invoicing, offline collections, and hassled reconciliation. Our objective is to allow the customers to save time & money. We intend to cut short the cycles of manual work & processes while offering products & services in a completely DIY mode on our platform. The customer should not be hassled with multiple platforms, banking portals & manual coordination to get the right product," said Naveen Bindal, co-founder, EnKash.