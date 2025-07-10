Enterprise e-commerce rides quick commerce wave, but credit challenges remain

However, firms are trying to be mindful. “If done systematically and predictably, faster deliveries almost have no impact on credit or repayment cycles. It is unpredictability which can disturb our customer’s working capital cycles—if we deliver faster than the customer expects, they may have previously-purchased unsold stock and also may not have the capital to buy our stock; and if we are slower then they may stock out," said Flipkart Wholesale’s Ayilavarapu.