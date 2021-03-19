New Delhi: Detect Technologies is expanding to South America and Europe, the Chennai-based enterprise SaaS startup has said, adding that it has strengthened its presence in five key international markets in the last 10 months.

The company is present in markets like US, Canada, Singapore, Indonesia and Middle East and services more than 25 large enterprise clients across key segments such as oil and gas, petrochemicals, steel, metals, pharmaceuticals, power and renewables and cement among others.

Also Read | Vaccine utilization rates lower in states witnessing second wave

Detect Technologies was founded in 2016 by Tarun Mishra, Daniel Raj David, Harikrishnan AS and Karthik R. Aimed at increasing overall industrial productivity through real-time intelligent monitoring, the company has built three flagship solutions.

Additionally, the firm has built deep AI capabilities based on 20+ data sources from large industries over 5 years, which, coupled with its solutions gives real-time insights enabling companies to prevent potential failure and save thousands of lives in hazardous sectors.

"Statistics indicate that an average of $2 million per day is lost due to uncertain industrial downtimes. Detect Technologies’ novel solutions, T-Pulse, Noctua and Gumps have been proven across more than 9 industry segments globally and have helped save nearly $20 million annually on a single site alone," said Daniel Raj David, co-founder, Detect Technologies.

Moreover, 2020 led to a surge in adoption of industrial automation solutions to enhance industrial productivity and output with minimal human interventions. Detect’s growth into international markets across North America, South America and Europe, signals the rising momentum for the need of solutions across industries to use data and technology for better decision making.

“The thriving industrial growth in South America and deep focus on automation at industries in Europe along with ageing of assets are the key reasons that have motivated the leadership at Detect Technologies to look into these key geographies," said David.

Detect Technologies' clients include Fortune 500 companies, and the startup is already working with customers such as Shell, Exxon, BPCL, IOCL, Tata Steel, Adani and the Aditya Birla group. Detect Technologies received series A funding from Elevation Capital in 2018.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via