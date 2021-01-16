Enterprise tech startups among big winners in recent VC deals

U.S.-based companies offering services over the internet, including startups selling software tools and services for artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, as well as e-commerce providers, closed on $15.3 billion in funding across 687 financing deals in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in