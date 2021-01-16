Subscribe
Home >Companies >Start-ups >Enterprise tech startups among big winners in recent VC deals
Dan Wright, president and chief operating officer at DataRobot Inc.

Enterprise tech startups among big winners in recent VC deals

4 min read . 02:29 PM IST Sara Castellanos , The Wall Street Journal

  • US internet sector landed some $15 billion in funding in the fourth quarter, spurred in part by pandemic’s impact on digital-focused initiatives

Startups that sell critical cloud-based business software proved to be among the winners of 2020’s venture-capital deals.

U.S.-based companies offering services over the internet, including startups selling software tools and services for artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, as well as e-commerce providers, closed on $15.3 billion in funding across 687 financing deals in the fourth quarter of 2020.

