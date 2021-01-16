Enterprise tech startups among big winners in recent VC deals

Enterprise tech startups among big winners in recent VC deals4 min read . 02:29 PM IST
- US internet sector landed some $15 billion in funding in the fourth quarter, spurred in part by pandemic’s impact on digital-focused initiatives
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Startups that sell critical cloud-based business software proved to be among the winners of 2020’s venture-capital deals.
U.S.-based companies offering services over the internet, including startups selling software tools and services for artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, as well as e-commerce providers, closed on $15.3 billion in funding across 687 financing deals in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.