Enzene snags $50 mn from parent firm, others2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 07:00 AM IST
- Pune-based Enzene will deploy the fresh proceeds to boost its manufacturing capabilities and expand its footprints both in India and abroad
Biotech startup Enzene Biosciences Ltd has secured $50 million (around ₹410 crore) in a fresh funding round led by its parent entity Alkem Laboratories Ltd, with participation from Eight Roads Ventures and F-Prime Capital.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×