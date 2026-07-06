Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Epigamia to expand production capacity as value-added dairy market heats up

Sowmya Ramasubramanian
4 min read6 Jul 2026, 11:02 AM IST
Ritesh Gauba, CEO of Epigamia.
Ritesh Gauba, CEO of Epigamia.(Epigamia)
Summary

Epigamia is expanding manufacturing capacity as its new CEO and COO settle in following 50% growth over two years, with Greek yogurt still generating more than half of company's revenue.

Gift this article

Bengaluru: Dairy and snack company Epigamia is preparing to bring a new, larger manufacturing plant on stream in the next few months as the Verlinvest-backed company runs its existing facilities close to full capacity.

Bengaluru: Dairy and snack company Epigamia is preparing to bring a new, larger manufacturing plant on stream in the next few months as the Verlinvest-backed company runs its existing facilities close to full capacity.

Epigamia currently operates eight factories at almost 85% capacity utilization, most of them run through co-manufacturing partners, and sells about three cups of its products every second across India, chief executive officer (CEO) Ritesh Gauba told Mint in an exclusive interview. Its plants are located in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh.

Epigamia currently operates eight factories at almost 85% capacity utilization, most of them run through co-manufacturing partners, and sells about three cups of its products every second across India, chief executive officer (CEO) Ritesh Gauba told Mint in an exclusive interview. Its plants are located in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh.

“Our plan for the next two to three years is to invest heavily in backend capabilities,” Gauba said, adding that spending on marketing and distribution will continue.

That build-out will not require outside capital, according to Epigamia’s co-founder and chief operating officer (COO) Ankur Goel. Asked if parent company Drums Food International plans to raise additional capital from French dairy company and existing investor Danone’s venture arm or any other institutional investor, Goel said, “We’re cash-flow self-sufficient, both for today and going forward. We’re not looking at a fundraise at the moment.”

Also Read | Global fast-food chains rewrite success recipes for India

The move signals where the executives intend to take Mumbai-based Epigamia next, roughly 18 months after co-founder Rohan Mirchandani’s death at the age of 42. Gauba, appointed as CEO last month, previously worked as general manager, India at Pladis (McVities and Godiva), and previously held leadership roles at Mars and Britannia. COO Goel was elevated as co-founder in May.

Competition for the value-added dairy shelf is intensifying. Tamil Nadu’s Milky Mist, filing for a 2,000-crore initial public offering, has expanded into Greek yogurt and high-protein cheese. Amul has committed thousands of crores of rupees to value-added capacity, including a new curd plant in West Bengal.

New-age players

Venture capital firm-backed companies such as Akshayakalpa Organic and Sid’s Farm are widening their flavoured yogurt and dessert ranges. In a category that Epigamia once had to itself, staying capital-light while building its own factories is as much a competitive statement as a financial one. Yet, new-age players have a distinct advantage.

“Dairy is all about quality and product innovation. New-age players have been responsive to customer needs, placed products in online channels better and launched new value-added products,” said Madhur Singhal, managing partner (consumer and internet) at consultancy Praxis Global Alliance.

Founded in 2007 by Mirchandani, Uday Thakkar, Rahul Jain and Ganesh Krishnamoorthy, Epigamia has raised upwards of $80 million ( 760 crore) from backers including Verlinvest, DSG Consumer Partners and Danone Manifesto Ventures, according to market intelligence firm Tracxn. It was valued at 1,250 crore when it last raised funding in December 2023.

The past 18 months have been Epigamia’s strongest yet, with revenue growth and improved profitability, according to the executives.

“The growth [in revenue] has been upwards of 50%. We don’t call ourselves a startup anymore,” Gauba said, crediting quick commerce growth, among other factors.

Also Read | Adani-backed Cococart expects appetite for imported chocolates to grow

That operational discipline was tested early, executives said, when Epigamia had the Greek yogurt category largely to itself for its first five years and had to spend that time simply educating Indian consumers on how it differed from home-style curd. Greek yogurt is regular yogurt that has been strained to remove its liquid whey, making it thicker and creamier.

“Even today, the brand is synonymous with Greek yogurt. It’s, of course, our strongest portfolio,” Goel said, adding that the years of rivals entering since have only helped the category to grow.

Core products

That core still drives the business. Greek yogurt alone accounts for more than half of Epigamia’s revenue, the company said, even as it has pushed into protein milkshakes, smoothies and lactose-free products.

“But we do not look at ourselves as a Greek yogurt company,” Goel said, describing the brand instead as built around “taste, health, and convenience,” with newer launches—such as a protein milkshake designed around specific consumer gaps.

The company logged operating revenue of 180 crore in FY24, while net loss narrowed to 17.4 crore from 67 crore in the previous year, as per filings accessed by Tracxn.

“Epigamia created a new category but in the process has created a strong consumer brand. They can exploit their health platform and launch other product categories that have resonance with the same positioning. Expanding in other categories will enable them to grow further, create operating leverage in the channel and gain a greater share of the stomach of the consumer,” Praxis’ Singhal noted.

Also Read | ITC’s FMCG expansion bears fruit as new-age brands deliver 60% growth

Distribution has shifted too. Once split 60-40 in favour of quick commerce and e-commerce over general and modern trade, that mix is “getting very close to 50-50,” executives said, even as offline presence —now spanning more than 150 cities—remains central to the brand.

In February, Epigamia said it would enter the United Arab Emirates through a partnership with e-commerce platform Noon. However, the plan was put on hold after the West Asia war.

“We’re not looking at other geographies just yet. Our full focus is currently on India,” CEO Gauba noted.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Sowmya Ramasubramanian

Sowmya is a senior correspondent covering retail, FMCG, corporate strategy, and consumer technology,Read more

with a focus on how companies navigate demand, competition, and shifting consumption patterns across both urban and emerging markets. She reports on business decisions through both breaking news and long-form stories.<br><br>An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism, she has reported on a range of consumer-facing industries, including e-commerce, healthcare, and startups. Her work focuses on understanding how companies grow, compete, and adapt in a changing economic environment, as well as how broader trends translate into everyday consumption and business outcomes.<br><br>She is particularly interested in how business decisions show up in everyday consumer experiences, and often looks at trends through the lens of how they play out on the ground.<br><br>Prior to her current role, Sowmya was part of the editorial team at YourStory, where she covered startups and entrepreneurship. She has also worked on longform stories at The Morning Context and reported on technology at The Hindu in Chennai, gaining experience across different formats and newsrooms.<br><br>Her reporting aims to be accurate and accessible, with an emphasis on context and careful sourcing. She is particularly interested in stories that sit at the intersection of business strategy and consumer behaviour.<br><br>Based in Bengaluru and always curious about evolving consumption trends, she is often exploring new coffee and kombucha spots, both as a personal interest and a way to observe how consumer preferences are taking shape on the ground.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesStart-upsEpigamia to expand production capacity as value-added dairy market heats up

Epigamia to expand production capacity as value-added dairy market heats up

Sowmya Ramasubramanian
4 min read6 Jul 2026, 11:02 AM IST
Ritesh Gauba, CEO of Epigamia.
Ritesh Gauba, CEO of Epigamia.(Epigamia)
Summary

Epigamia is expanding manufacturing capacity as its new CEO and COO settle in following 50% growth over two years, with Greek yogurt still generating more than half of company's revenue.

Gift this article

Bengaluru: Dairy and snack company Epigamia is preparing to bring a new, larger manufacturing plant on stream in the next few months as the Verlinvest-backed company runs its existing facilities close to full capacity.

Bengaluru: Dairy and snack company Epigamia is preparing to bring a new, larger manufacturing plant on stream in the next few months as the Verlinvest-backed company runs its existing facilities close to full capacity.

Epigamia currently operates eight factories at almost 85% capacity utilization, most of them run through co-manufacturing partners, and sells about three cups of its products every second across India, chief executive officer (CEO) Ritesh Gauba told Mint in an exclusive interview. Its plants are located in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh.

Epigamia currently operates eight factories at almost 85% capacity utilization, most of them run through co-manufacturing partners, and sells about three cups of its products every second across India, chief executive officer (CEO) Ritesh Gauba told Mint in an exclusive interview. Its plants are located in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh.

“Our plan for the next two to three years is to invest heavily in backend capabilities,” Gauba said, adding that spending on marketing and distribution will continue.

That build-out will not require outside capital, according to Epigamia’s co-founder and chief operating officer (COO) Ankur Goel. Asked if parent company Drums Food International plans to raise additional capital from French dairy company and existing investor Danone’s venture arm or any other institutional investor, Goel said, “We’re cash-flow self-sufficient, both for today and going forward. We’re not looking at a fundraise at the moment.”

Also Read | Global fast-food chains rewrite success recipes for India

The move signals where the executives intend to take Mumbai-based Epigamia next, roughly 18 months after co-founder Rohan Mirchandani’s death at the age of 42. Gauba, appointed as CEO last month, previously worked as general manager, India at Pladis (McVities and Godiva), and previously held leadership roles at Mars and Britannia. COO Goel was elevated as co-founder in May.

Competition for the value-added dairy shelf is intensifying. Tamil Nadu’s Milky Mist, filing for a 2,000-crore initial public offering, has expanded into Greek yogurt and high-protein cheese. Amul has committed thousands of crores of rupees to value-added capacity, including a new curd plant in West Bengal.

New-age players

Venture capital firm-backed companies such as Akshayakalpa Organic and Sid’s Farm are widening their flavoured yogurt and dessert ranges. In a category that Epigamia once had to itself, staying capital-light while building its own factories is as much a competitive statement as a financial one. Yet, new-age players have a distinct advantage.

“Dairy is all about quality and product innovation. New-age players have been responsive to customer needs, placed products in online channels better and launched new value-added products,” said Madhur Singhal, managing partner (consumer and internet) at consultancy Praxis Global Alliance.

Founded in 2007 by Mirchandani, Uday Thakkar, Rahul Jain and Ganesh Krishnamoorthy, Epigamia has raised upwards of $80 million ( 760 crore) from backers including Verlinvest, DSG Consumer Partners and Danone Manifesto Ventures, according to market intelligence firm Tracxn. It was valued at 1,250 crore when it last raised funding in December 2023.

The past 18 months have been Epigamia’s strongest yet, with revenue growth and improved profitability, according to the executives.

“The growth [in revenue] has been upwards of 50%. We don’t call ourselves a startup anymore,” Gauba said, crediting quick commerce growth, among other factors.

Also Read | Adani-backed Cococart expects appetite for imported chocolates to grow

That operational discipline was tested early, executives said, when Epigamia had the Greek yogurt category largely to itself for its first five years and had to spend that time simply educating Indian consumers on how it differed from home-style curd. Greek yogurt is regular yogurt that has been strained to remove its liquid whey, making it thicker and creamier.

“Even today, the brand is synonymous with Greek yogurt. It’s, of course, our strongest portfolio,” Goel said, adding that the years of rivals entering since have only helped the category to grow.

Core products

That core still drives the business. Greek yogurt alone accounts for more than half of Epigamia’s revenue, the company said, even as it has pushed into protein milkshakes, smoothies and lactose-free products.

“But we do not look at ourselves as a Greek yogurt company,” Goel said, describing the brand instead as built around “taste, health, and convenience,” with newer launches—such as a protein milkshake designed around specific consumer gaps.

The company logged operating revenue of 180 crore in FY24, while net loss narrowed to 17.4 crore from 67 crore in the previous year, as per filings accessed by Tracxn.

“Epigamia created a new category but in the process has created a strong consumer brand. They can exploit their health platform and launch other product categories that have resonance with the same positioning. Expanding in other categories will enable them to grow further, create operating leverage in the channel and gain a greater share of the stomach of the consumer,” Praxis’ Singhal noted.

Also Read | ITC’s FMCG expansion bears fruit as new-age brands deliver 60% growth

Distribution has shifted too. Once split 60-40 in favour of quick commerce and e-commerce over general and modern trade, that mix is “getting very close to 50-50,” executives said, even as offline presence —now spanning more than 150 cities—remains central to the brand.

In February, Epigamia said it would enter the United Arab Emirates through a partnership with e-commerce platform Noon. However, the plan was put on hold after the West Asia war.

“We’re not looking at other geographies just yet. Our full focus is currently on India,” CEO Gauba noted.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Sowmya Ramasubramanian

Sowmya is a senior correspondent covering retail, FMCG, corporate strategy, and consumer technology,Read more

with a focus on how companies navigate demand, competition, and shifting consumption patterns across both urban and emerging markets. She reports on business decisions through both breaking news and long-form stories.<br><br>An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism, she has reported on a range of consumer-facing industries, including e-commerce, healthcare, and startups. Her work focuses on understanding how companies grow, compete, and adapt in a changing economic environment, as well as how broader trends translate into everyday consumption and business outcomes.<br><br>She is particularly interested in how business decisions show up in everyday consumer experiences, and often looks at trends through the lens of how they play out on the ground.<br><br>Prior to her current role, Sowmya was part of the editorial team at YourStory, where she covered startups and entrepreneurship. She has also worked on longform stories at The Morning Context and reported on technology at The Hindu in Chennai, gaining experience across different formats and newsrooms.<br><br>Her reporting aims to be accurate and accessible, with an emphasis on context and careful sourcing. She is particularly interested in stories that sit at the intersection of business strategy and consumer behaviour.<br><br>Based in Bengaluru and always curious about evolving consumption trends, she is often exploring new coffee and kombucha spots, both as a personal interest and a way to observe how consumer preferences are taking shape on the ground.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesStart-upsEpigamia to expand production capacity as value-added dairy market heats up
Read Next Story
OPEN IN APP