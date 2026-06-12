Voice AI startup Equal raises $30 million from Prosus Ventures, Tomales Bay

Consumer voice artificial intelligence platform Equal AI has raised $30 million in a Series B funding round co-led by Prosus Ventures and Tomales Bay Capital, the company said in a statement on Friday.
The round also saw participation from Think Investments, Valiant Fund, PhonePe founder Sameer Nigam, and Zubin Bharti Mittal of the Airtel family office.
Equal did not disclose its valuation post the recent fundraise.
The company said the fresh capital will be used to expand beyond its core call assistant product into communications, financial services, lifestyle and concierge offerings, as it targets India's nearly one billion smartphone users.
The fundraise comes at a time when India's consumer AI market is approaching an inflection point, driven by a smartphone-first population whose primary mode of digital interaction is voice rather than text.
India's AI market generated $22 billion in revenue in 2025, according to Grand View Reseach. That number is expected to jump to $325 billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate of 38.1%.
While enterprise-focused voice AI startups have attracted increasing investor interest in recent years, founders and venture capital investors have argued that a large and largely untapped opportunity remains in building AI products directly for consumers.
Given the company's announcement that it will be moving into concierge-style offerings, Equal is set to compete with now-defunct Dunzo co-founder Kabeer Biswas' latest venture M, which raised $11 million from Peak XV, Blume Ventures. AI-based concierge services startups include Swiggy's Crew, as well as Pokus, Faff, Aviha, Robin Home, Khwaaish and a few more.
“When we raised our Series A, we were a young company with a simple conviction, that secure, consent-driven data sharing can unlock new opportunities for every Indian. Today, that same conviction has produced two engines: Equal AI, which more than a million Indians are already using every month to take back control of their phones, and an enterprise platform that has become infrastructure for India's largest banks, insurers, fintechs and digital platforms powering 100 million users till date,” said company founder Keshav Reddy in a statement.
The company had previously raised $10 million in its Series A round in 2024 from Prosus Ventures and Tomales Bay Capital.
“The most interesting consumer AI products of the next decade are not being built in San Francisco, they are being built for the billion people who carry a smartphone and whose relationship with technology is primarily voice, not text,” said Iqbaljit Kahlon, founder and managing partner, Tomales Bay Capital, in a statement.
Equal AI, which launched in October 2025, said it has crossed one million monthly active users and 350,000 daily active users in under eight months.
As of FY25, the company's revenue stood at ₹4.3 crore, up from ₹2.5 crore in the previous fiscal. Losses also grew, jumping from ₹12 crore in FY24 to ₹19 crore in FY25, according to data from startup intelligence platform Tracxn.
The company's flagship product currently screens spam calls, interprets caller intent and executes tasks on behalf of users. Equal AI describes this as the beginning of a broader behavioural shift in which consumers increasingly trust AI agents to manage communications on their behalf.
The company is now looking to build on that foundation by expanding into a wider range of AI-powered consumer services.
Rwit is a correspondent at Mint covering India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem and the venture capital and private equity firms that back them. Sitting out of Bengaluru, he writes on the new-age tech businesses that the city and the rest of the country seems to continuously be birthing.<br><br> While Rwit’s interests lie in covering the new wave of deeptech, AI, SaaS and consumer tech businesses, he’ll write on consumer brands and fintech (if someone repeatedly explains these sectors to him).<br><br> When he’s not scrolling through the Indian startup forums on Reddit, Rwit is usually trying to figure out early signs of what’s to come next in the ecosystem. As a result, he’s been early to spot trends like VCs becoming more active in backing deeptech, funding bottlenecks for agentic AI startups and a potential revival in edtech through AI. <br><br>Prior to his ongoing stint at Mint, Rwit worked at NDTV Profit as a social media producer while also working on his own stories for the TV channel after he graduated from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. <br><br>When he’s not working on stories, he can be found trying to figure out where he should go to eat next in Bengaluru, or what his next tattoo should look like. If you see him in the wild, you should ask him how he pronounces his name. He’s definitely not tired of being asked about it.
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