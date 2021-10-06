BENGALURU: Equity management software provider, Qapita, on Wednesday said it has raised $15 million as part of its Series A round co-led by East Ventures and Vulcan Capital.

NYCA and other existing investors including MassMutual Ventures, Endiya Partners also invested as a part of the round.

Several existing angel investors across India, Singapore and Indonesia including Alto partners, partners of the Northstar Group, K3 Ventures, Mission Holdings, Avaana Capital founder, Anjali Bansal, and Udaan co-founder Sujeet Kumar also invested in this round.

Qapita has previously raised $7.25 million.

With the proceeds from this round, Qapita plans to add more products to its platform and looks to offer solutions to investors, shareholders and employees. It will also amplify its client base across Singapore, Indonesia and India.

The two-year old startup provides a software platform designed to enable capitalisation table management, as well as employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) management. It is also building software products to provide solutions to companies as well as its investors, shareholders and employees.

“We are in some of the fastest growing private markets in the world. It is an incredible time to build an operating system and transaction rails for private company ownership in this region. This is about leveraging tech to enhance transparency, access, efficiency and liquidity in private markets," said Ravi Ravulaparthi, chief executive and co-founder of Qapita.

Qapita plans to scale up talent across India, Indonesia and Singapore in the near future.

“East Ventures is excited to double down its investment in Qapita to build an operating system for private markets in this region. This platform can become the connective tissue between private companies, their employees, shareholders and investors on all equity related matters," said Willson Cuaca, co-founder and managing partner of East Ventures.

Qapita's team has grown from seven twelve months ago to about 65 today, across Singapore and India.

"India and the entire South-East Asia region already have a very vibrant startup ecosystem that is going to grow exponentially in the next few years with large capital inflows. Endiya Partners firmly believes Qapita with their comprehensive liquidity solution suite for private, high-growth companies will be the platform of choice," said Sateesh Andra, managing director at Endiya Partners.

