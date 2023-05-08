Eruditus aims to break even by June: Damera3 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:19 PM IST
The company is actively pursuing acquisition opportunities for its enterprise business, and edtech companies offering advanced courses in fields like law, journalism, and specialized commerce, Ashwin Damera said
MUMBAI : Edtech startup Eruditus hopes to turn profitable during the current quarter on the back of increasing demand for upskilling and higher education, Ashwin Damera, co-founder and executive director, Eruditus Executive Education, said in an interview.
