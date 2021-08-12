BENGALURU: Executive education platform Eruditus has raised $650 million as a part of its latest Series E funding round led by Accel US and Softbank Vision Fund II, valuing the startup at $3.2 billion, the company said on Thursday.

The round has seen an infusion of $430 million as primary funding and another $220 million to give secondary exits to early investors, said an individual aware of the discussion.

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board along with existing investors Prosus Ventures have largely led the secondary raise infusing close to $185 million, as a part of this round, said the above quoted individual.

With this Eruditus' existing investor Bertelsmann India Investments will be exiting the startup, sources said.

The recent fundraise makes Eruditus the fourth edtech firm to enter India’s unicorn league. Earlier this week, even higher learning startup, upGrad entered India’s unicorn stable, after completing its $185 million fundraise led by Temasek Holdings Ltd, at a valuation of $1.2 billion.

Other two top unicorns in the Edtech space include Naspers- and Tiger Global-funded Byju’s and SoftBank-backed Unacademy, which are valued at $16.5 billion and $3.44 billion respectively.

This also marks Softbank’s second major investment in India’s burgeoning edtech landscape.

According to the company, it will use the proceeds from the round to develop new courses in conjunction with university partners, create new products and industry verticals, double down on new geographical markets, and fund acquisitions.

Eruditus’ recent funding follows its $200 million acquisition of iD Tech, which marked Eruditus’ expansion into the kindergarten-12 (K-12) space.

“Eruditus’ mission is to make high quality education accessible and affordable to learners across the world. With this fundraise, we’re excited to scale our unique business model, continue to deliver strong learning outcomes, and grow our global impact at a rapid rate," said Ashwin Damera, co-founder and chief executive officer, Eruditus.

Eruditus targets professionals with its upskilling platform and offers over 250 learning programs. According to the company, the programs are developed in partnership with a network of more than 50 top tier universities globally.

It has delivered its courses to more than 250,000 individuals across 80 countries, at present.

“With the rapid rate of technological disruption, continuous upskilling is necessary in today’s job market. The company’s partnerships with elite universities, and use of technology and data to create and deliver high quality courses positions Eruditus to lead in this space," said Sumer Juneja, partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers.

The company offers small private online courses - a category that also saw the entry of rival upGrad through the acquisition of KnowledgeHut.

“The unbundling of higher education and continued learning has only just started. We believe that the platform and deep partnerships with the world’s best universities put Eruditus and its partner universities at the forefront of this revolution in higher education. Their products are helping bring the best quality education to students around the world at affordable prices," said Anand Daniel, partner at Accel.

According to the company, it is on track to realize more than $500 million in bookings this year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.