Mumbai: Esah Tea, a D2C tea brand delivering fresh teas straight from artisanal small tea growers of Assam and Northeast, has raised ₹3 core ($400K) in its pre-series A round from NEDFI Venture Capital Ltd. (NVCL).

Esah is the first tea start-up from Assam to raise VC funding. The brand has earlier raised angel investment from SRD Group and Grant From Assam Startup & NEAT-E-Hub.

Started by a 26-year-old teapreneur from Mangaldoi, Esah Tea is based out of the world’s largest tea-growing region Assam. It presents a range of single-origin organic tea blends that are carefully curated to rejuvenate and revive mind, body, and soul with the natural healing qualities of tea leaves sourced from 150+ local gardens and marginal tea growers.

The brand also follows an eco-friendly approach ditching the use of plastic teabags and any other harmful substances in their packaging. To promote the environment-friendly approach, Esah Tea has developed the world’s first plastic-free organic cotton tea bags, which are handmade out of pure cotton and cellulose base.

On the fundraise Bijit Sarma, Founder & CEO, Esah Tea said “The tea from India has always received a lot of acknowledgements in the domestic and international market. However, over the years, over-commercialization dented the authenticity of the product. Esah aims at reviving the same by empowering local small tea gardeners and delivering single-origin, Artisanal fresh teas. We are glad, that our esteemed array of investors infused their trust into our business model."

The brand currently offers a wide range of Organic tea variants like Whole Leaf Black Tea, Green Tea, Oolong Tea, White Tea. It also offers an array of flavoured tea products - Organic Assam masala Chai, Rose Black Tea, Lychee Black Tea, along with some popular blends including - English Breakfast Tea, Chamomile and Moringa Tea. Esah Tea products are available on the brand E-Commerce website esahtea.com, along with prominent online marketplace like Amazon, Flipkart, and Snapdeal. It can also be availed at offline stores like Repose Bakers Special. Currently, the startup is also delivering to more than 25+ countries through its own D2C online store.

“Esah is producing some world-class tea products. It is maintaining the organic quality which holds a strong market and loyal customer base. The brand has been performing well and appears promising in the longer run. The idea is to together work towards holistic growth of the brand and revival of the industry at large," said PVSLN Murty, Chairman, NEDFi Ventures.

