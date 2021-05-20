Android-based development and operations platform, Esper, on Thursday said that it has raised $30 million as a part of its Series B funding round led by Scale Venture Partners.

Existing investors including Madrona Venture Group, Root Ventures, Ubiquity Ventures, and Haystack, also participated as a part of this round.

With this investment, the total funding raised by Esper stands at $40.6 million.

With the new funding, Esper plans to continue to build out its product portfolio and expand its infrastructure platform to support even larger workloads. Additionally, Esper plans to expand its team in India and the US, as it looks to hire across engineering, product and program management roles. It also looks to increase its team size in marketing and sales functions.

Esper offers a software-as-a-service platform and helps companies securely streamline deployment and management of solutions for Android edge devices.

“Android is the most widely-used operating system in Asia-Pacific. Enterprises require the right set of tools and processes to scale their edge device deployment and provide quality mobile experiences for their customers," said Shiv Sundar, chief operating officer and co-founder at Esper.

With the pandemic providing tailwinds for larger digital adoption, Esper claims that its revenue grew by almost 70-times, in 2020.

“The pandemic has transformed industries like connected fitness, digital health, hospitality, and food delivery, further accelerating the adoption of intelligent edge devices. But with each new use case, better software automation is required," said Yadhu Gopalan, CEO and co-founder at Esper.

Based out of Bengaluru and Seattle, the company currently has clients across industries including retail, hospitality, logistics, healthcare, and education.

“Esper is the DevOps infrastructure for the millions of fleets of devices out there in the hands of non-IT staff users - consumers, restaurant workers, shoppers, and more. We led their Series B because we see similarities to other DevOps companies and Esper has already established themselves as the leader in the exploding need for Device DevOps," ," said Andy Vitus, partner at Scale Venture Partners.

