ESports industry shifts to new turf after BGMI, PUBG bans

“The gaming industry has also evolved and more gamers are playing on PC. Some of the Valorant tournaments in India are now rivalling the viewership that BGMI and PUBG used to get," said Rushindra Sinha, CEO of Global Esports, which owns its own eSports teams. He said PUBG and BGMI were the gateway games for many people in India, and gamers have started to look for other games to fill the void.