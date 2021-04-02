Eunimart raises pre-Series A funding from LetsVenture, others

“Consumer buying patterns and preferences have changed significantly especially during the pandemic, which has made e-commerce surge and grow at an exponential rate, with the majority of them being first-time online shoppers. With the rising demand, having a smooth supply chain is the key factor here. We are glad to have Eunimart on board who is working towards providing end to end solutions for the business sector," said Sunitha Ramaswamy, president, early stage investing at LetsVenture.