Bengaluru: Eupheus Learning, a business-to-business (B2B) edtech startup, on Tuesday said it has acquired student personalization startup ClassKlap in an all-stock deal, at a valuation of $19 million.

Bengaluru-based ClassKlap, which also operates in the B2B edtech segment, is a school-based personalized curriculum program adopted by over 800 affordable private schools across India.

While Eupheus Learning has been focused on premium schools, ClassKlap has been dominant in affordable private schools with a technology application to personalize learning for school children. The combined entity shall now have a reach of 18,000 schools. “…Now we will move into the affordable school space to create a larger impact across schools and students. This will not just drive economies of scale but also shape the future innovation in the learning domain with analytics. It will also enhance the traditional channel of servicing schools by introducing hybrid solutions and their delivery in the curriculum and supplemental space," said Amit Kapoor, co-founder, Eupheus Learning.

“We are better placed now to focus on delivering personalized solutions to students, aiding their overall development through integrated curricular and co-curricular solutions – one of the major mandates of NEP 2020," Kapoor added.

Delhi-based Eupheus Learning last week said it has raised $10 million in a Series C funding from private equity firm Lightrock India. It plans to use the funds to scale faster, expand geographical reach and pursue acquisitions. The startup was founded by Sarvesh Shrivastava, Ved Prakash Khatri and Kapoor in June 2017.

“In the K-12 school space in India, Eupheus Learning and ClassKlap have been dominant in their respective segments of premium and affordable private schools. With this integration, ClassKlap can unlock greater potential in the premium school segment. Moreover, with our personalization technology and learning analytics focus, our combined ability to transform classroom learning using student data can be massively scaled up," said Varun Kumar and Naveen Mandava, co-founders, ClassKlap.

With the consolidation of ClassKlap, Eupheus Learning said LGT Aspada and Michael and Susan Dell Foundation will join its Captable along with its existing investors -- Sixth Sense Ventures, Yuj Kutumb, United Education Company (UEC) and Al Ryan Holding Company.

