Eupheus Learning acquires B2B edtech startup ClassKlap

While Eupheus Learning has been focused on premium schools, ClassKlap has been dominant in affordable private schools with a technology application to personalize learning for school children. The combined entity shall now have a reach of 18,000 schools. “…Now we will move into the affordable school space to create a larger impact across schools and students. This will not just drive economies of scale but also shape the future innovation in the learning domain with analytics. It will also enhance the traditional channel of servicing schools by introducing hybrid solutions and their delivery in the curriculum and supplemental space," said Amit Kapoor, co-founder, Eupheus Learning.