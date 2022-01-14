EV maker EVage raises $28 million, plans to scale up production

In 2019, the government came up with the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) II with an outlay of ₹10,000 crore, under which 86% of the funding is earmarked for consumer incentives and another 10% is kept aside for funding charging infrastructure. According to data from the Ministry of Heavy Industries, a total of over 2.12 lakh electric vehicles have been sold so far under the FAME II scheme.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}