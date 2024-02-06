EV startup River raises $40 million in Series B round
River aims to scale up monthly sales to approximately 1,000 units from 100-150 vehicles now, and also plans to achieve positive unit economics in the near future
Mumbai: River, a new-age electric vehicle (EV) startup, has raised $40 million in a Series B funding round led by Yamaha Motor Corp, Japan. This round also saw participation from existing investors such as the Al Futtaim Group, Lowercarbon Capital, Toyota Ventures, and Maniv Mobility, the company said in a statement.