Everstone Capital acquires controlling stake in Softgel Healthcare

“Sulaiman and the management team led by Dr Vijay Alagappan. The company, with its strong R&D capabilities and ability to manufacture products in advanced dosage forms, is well positioned to be a global leader in the CDMO segment. We believe that Everstone’s value creation playbook will help SHPL realize its global goals and propel the company into its next phase of growth," said Sameer Sain, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Everstone Group.