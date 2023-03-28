India's EV sector ready to take off on its own: GEF Capital's Raj Pai7 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 12:50 AM IST
In an interview, Pai, who co-heads the firm’s investments in South Asia, said the electric vehicle industry is at an inflection point with adequate market and policy push so far, and is set to take off without further tailwinds from the government
MUMBAI : The timing for climatetech-focused investments is ripe for market adoption with potential to grow 2-3 times of India’s GDP over the next 5-7 years, said Raj Pai, one of the founders and managing partner at GEF Capital Partners. In an interview, Pai, who co-heads the firm’s investments in South Asia, said the electric vehicle industry is at an inflection point with adequate market and policy push so far, and is set to take off without further tailwinds from the government. Edited excerpts: