India's EV sector ready to take off on its own: GEF Capital's Raj Pai

We are active investors for the last 10-15 years in the US, Latin America and India market. I have seen the climate investment space evolve and it is currently in its third innings. Back in 2009-10, from an India perspective, it was largely renewable energy, and we invested in two of the largest platforms, Greenko and Renew Power. Second innings was in the last decade when it got broader and evolved into water and energy efficiency space. Now, as an investor, we are in an exciting innings and it is more holistic, beyond carbon emission mitigation. We are looking at climate adaptation which means increasing the resilience of climate. We are seeing companies in food and agriculture sector experimenting on crop nutrition and yield; we are starting to look at supply chain which constitutes more than 70% of a company’s carbon footprint.