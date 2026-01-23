Beyond the chatbot: The tech duo building an anti-ChatGPT for classrooms
Yes, chatbots deliver instant answers. But do they actually build understanding—especially for JEE aspirants aiming for the IITs? Peeyush Ranjan and Mukesh Bansal’s bet is AI without an answer machine, built to make students think. Will Fermi.ai work?
Peeyush Ranjan, a former senior executive at Google and Airbnb and ex-chief technology officer of Flipkart, has teamed up with former Cure.fit co-founder Mukesh Bansal to bet that the next wave of AI use in edtech will be built not as an “answer machine" like ChatGPT, but as a coach that pushes students to solve problems on their own.