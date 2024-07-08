Companies
Existing investors throw lifelines to late-stage startups in choppy waters
Mansi Verma 5 min read 08 Jul 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Summary
- As the startup ecosystem’s funding well began drying up towards the end of 2022, many startups have had to stretch the funds from their last raise that happened over 24 months ago
In 2019, Uniqode raised its fifth round of funding at a valuation of about ₹105 crore. The cloud-based technology venture that converts standard websites into mobile-ready versions, started in 2009 as Mobstac. It had raised its first seed venture capital funding at a valuation of ₹7.7 crore, led by Accel and Mumbai Angels, with Blume Ventures joining in a secondary sale of shares later that year.
