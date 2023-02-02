Expanded DigiLocker to help fintechs cut costs, ease KYC process
While it is unclear how the government will allow fintechs to tap into the DigiLocker, experts expect application programming interfaces (APIs) to be built, much like Aadhaar and other solutions.
NEW DELHI : The government said it will expand the scope of the digital document repository, DigiLocker, by adding it to the host of public digital infrastructure (PDI) solutions available to fintech firms, a move that will not only help fintech firms cut costs and enhance the ease of doing business but will also simplify the know-your-customer (KYC) process.
